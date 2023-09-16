Crash closed Whitney Avenue in Hamden for hours

A part of Whitney Avenue in Hamden has been closed for hours after a crash early Saturday morning.

A vehicle went off the road and hit a utility pole in the area of 2490 Whitney Avenue around 2:30 a.m., according to police.

The utility pole split in half and fell to the ground. Three transformers on the pole spilled oil onto the road, police said.

An environmental company was brought in to clean up the spill before any other work can be done, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The road is expected to be closed between Lincoln Street and Day Spring Avenue for an undetermined amount of time.

Three people who were in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.