Crash, Fuel Spill Closes Avon Mountain

Avon Mountain Road (Route 44) is closed to all but local traffic after a crash in Avon Wednesday afternoon.

Avon police said three vehicles, including a fuel truck, were involved in a crash on Avon Mountain Road at Waterville Road. All three were traveling west on Avon Mountain Road at the time, police said.

Avon Mountain is closed, as well as Waterville Road and Nod Road in the area. West Hartford police are restricting access west on Albany Avenue from Mountain Road due to the incident.

One driver was taken to Hartford Hospital with minor injuries.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called in to manage the spill from the fuel truck, which was carrying home heating oil.

DEEP said the truck lost its entire load - 3,000 gallons of fuel - which ran down into catch basins that flow into wetlands and Nod Brook. At this point the oil has been contained to a pond at a nearby golf course, and the owner of the truck has contracted a company for cleanup. Cleanup and containment will continue for days, officials said.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The Department of Motor Vehicles Commercial Truck Inspectors and Avon Police Department Commercial Truck Inspector are investigating the cause of the crash.