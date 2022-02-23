Crash Closed I-395 North in Norwich

Part of Interstate 395 was closed in Norwich Wednesday morning because of a crash.

I-395 North was closed between exits 14 and 18 after a one-vehicle crash, according to CT Travel Smart.

#CTTraffic I-395 northbound, between Exits 14-18, in Norwich - All lanes are shut down for a motor vehicle accident investigation. Please seek alternate routes. #NorwichCT — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 23, 2022