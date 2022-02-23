Norwich Crash Closed I-395 North in Norwich Published 1 hour ago • Updated 24 mins ago Part of Interstate 395 was closed in Norwich Wednesday morning because of a crash. I-395 North was closed between exits 14 and 18 after a one-vehicle crash, according to CT Travel Smart. #CTTraffic I-395 northbound, between Exits 14-18, in Norwich - All lanes are shut down for a motor vehicle accident investigation. Please seek alternate routes. #NorwichCT— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 23, 2022 Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want. This article tagged under: Norwich