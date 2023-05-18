I-691 East in Southington Reopens After Crash

Interstate 691 East was closed in Southington after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning but the highway has reopened.
The highway was closed between exits 7 and 5 and traffic cameras showed smoke coming from at least one of the vehicles.
No additional information was immediately available.
