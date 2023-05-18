Southington

I-691 East in Southington Reopens After Crash

NBC Universal, Inc.

Interstate 691 East was closed in Southington after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning but the highway has reopened.

The highway was closed between exits 7 and 5 and traffic cameras showed smoke coming from at least one of the vehicles.

No additional information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Southington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us