Serious Crash Closes I-691 West in Meriden, Southington

A serious crash has closed part of Interstate 691 west in Meriden and Southington on Wednesday morning.

State police previously said the highway was closed at exit 4 in Southington.

It is now closed at exit 6 in Meriden and traffic is being diverted off of the highway.

Anyone in the area is asked to take alternate routes and should expect delays.

There is no estimate for how long the highway will be closed for.

Serious injuries are reported.