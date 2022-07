A crash has closed part of Interstate 84 east in Plainville on Sunday afternoon.

State police said the crash is between exits 35 and 36 and that area of the highway is currently shut down.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the crash involves one vehicle.

Authorities have not released details on the extent of any injuries.

It's unclear how long the highway will be closed for.