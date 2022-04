Both sides of Interstate 84 are closed in the Middlebury-Waterbury area as state police investigate a crash.

#CTTraffic I-84 east and west, in the area of Exits 16 and 17, in Middlebury, are shut down for a motor vehicle accident investigation. Please use alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 7, 2022

The highway was closed between exits 17 and 16 and the left lane of I-84 East was closed at exit 16, then both sides of the highway were shut down.

#CTTraffic I-84 westbound between Exit 17 and Exit 16, in Middlebury, is shut down for a motor vehicle accident. The left lane of I-84 eastbound at Exit 16 is also shut down. Please seek alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 7, 2022

Drivers should seek alternate routes.