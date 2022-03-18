Southbury Crash Closes I-84 West in Southbury Published 37 mins ago • Updated 30 mins ago Interstate 84 West is closed in Southbury after a crash. The highway is closed at exit 16. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes. #CTtraffic I-84 Westbound closed at exit 16 in Southbury for motor vehicle accident. Please seek alternate route.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 18, 2022 Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want. This article tagged under: Southbury