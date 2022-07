Interstate 91 North in Middletown was closed after a multi-vehicle crash, according to CT Travel Smart, but traffic is getting by again.

The highway was closed between exits 20 and 21. The road has reopened, but it remains congested as of 2:20 p.m.

#CTTraffic I-91 northbound at Exit #20, in Middletown, is shut down for a motor vehicle accident. Please seek alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 22, 2022

