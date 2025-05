A crash has closed Interstate 91 North in North Haven.

The northbound side of I-91 is closed at Exit 10, according to state police.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A car rolled over and injuries have been reported, state police said.

An accident reconstruction unit has also responded to the scene.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

There was no indication on when the highway will reopen.