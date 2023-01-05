Wallingford

Crash Closes I-91 North in Wallingford

Interstate 91 North is closed in Wallingford after a two-vehicle crash, according to CTRoads.org.

The highway is closed between exits 14 and 15.

State police Tweeted that traffic is being diverted off of Exit 14.

They are asking anyone traveling in the area to seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.

