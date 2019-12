A multivehicle crash closed Interstate 91 South in North Haven Tuesday morning and officials are opening the left and center lane.

Fire officials said two tractor-trailers and several cars were involved and they were evaluating patients and transporting several to the hospital.

FD units on scene of a multivehicle MVA I91 south at exit 9 involving two tractor-trailers and multiple cars. Evaluating patients and transporting several to the hospital. I91 South is shut down at exit 9 pic.twitter.com/DwhKVucNpF — North Haven FD (@NorthHavenFD) December 17, 2019

No additional information was immediately available.