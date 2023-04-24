Crash Closes I-91 South in North Haven

A crash has closed Interstate 91 south in North Haven on Monday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the highway is closed between exits 10 and 9.

According to state police, the on ramp to I-91 south from the Route 40 connector is also closed.

Two vehicles are believed to be involved in the crash.

There is no estimate for when the highway will fully reopen. Anyone in the area should expect delays and should use alternate routes.

It's unclear if there are any injuries.