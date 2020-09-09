At Least 1 Seriously Injured After Vehicle Overturns in Median of I-91 in Wallingford, Parts of Highway Remain Closed

At least one person is seriously injured after a vehicle overturned in the median of Interstate 91 south in Wallingford on Wednesday. Parts of both sides of the highway remain closed at this time.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the southbound side of I-91 was closed between exits 15 and 14 due to an overturned vehicle. The right lane has since reopened, however, the left and center lanes remain closed.

State police said the vehicle overturned in the median of the highway.

All lanes of I-91 north are now closed at exit 13 due to the overturned vehicle, DOT officials added.

There is more than 2 miles of congestion between exits 17 and 14 in the area, authorities added.

Experts estimate the highway will reopen in three hours or less.

State police said at least one person is seriously injured.