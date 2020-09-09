Wallingford

At Least 1 Seriously Injured After Vehicle Overturns in Median of I-91 in Wallingford, Parts of Highway Remain Closed

Barbero_y_cliente_se_enfrentan_a_tiros_y_cuchilladas.jpg
NBCConnecticut.com

At least one person is seriously injured after a vehicle overturned in the median of Interstate 91 south in Wallingford on Wednesday. Parts of both sides of the highway remain closed at this time.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the southbound side of I-91 was closed between exits 15 and 14 due to an overturned vehicle. The right lane has since reopened, however, the left and center lanes remain closed.

State police said the vehicle overturned in the median of the highway.

Local

crash investigation 35 mins ago

13-Year-Old Bicyclist Seriously Injured After Colliding With Vehicle in Putnam

east lyme 2 hours ago

86-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing From East Lyme Found

All lanes of I-91 north are now closed at exit 13 due to the overturned vehicle, DOT officials added.

There is more than 2 miles of congestion between exits 17 and 14 in the area, authorities added.

Experts estimate the highway will reopen in three hours or less.

State police said at least one person is seriously injured.

This article tagged under:

Wallingfordtraffic
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us