Crash closes New Britain Avenue in West Hartford

A crash has closed New Britain Avenue in West Hartford, according to police.
A car rolled over on New Britain Avenue near Cortland Street around 3:30 p.m.
New Britain Avenue is closed between Westgate Street and Mayflower Street, police said.
They are asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
