Police are investigating after a car crash closed one lane of traffic on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield.

The accident happened on I-91 South in the area of 25N, state police said.

The left lane of traffic is currently closed.

Troopers are warning drivers to expect delays if traveling in or around the area.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.