A crash has closed part of the Berlin Turnpike on Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers said there is a crash at the intersection of Route 9 and the Berlin Turnpike.

At this time, the southbound side of the Berlin Turnpike is closed.

It's unclear when the area may reopen.

Authorities did not say if anyone was injured in the crash.