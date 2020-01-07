Crash Closes Part of I-395 North in Griswold

A crash has closed part of Interstate 395 north in Griswold on Tuesday morning.

A tractor-trailer and another vehicle are involved in the crash that has closed the right lane of I-395 north between exits 21 and 22, according to state Department of Transportation officials.

At one point, all of the lanes of I-395 north were closed. All of the lanes except for the right lane have since reopened.

Authorities estimate the highway will fully reopen within 2 hours or less.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.