A crash has closed part of Interstate 95 north in Westport on Saturday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said two vehicles are involved in the crash and the highway is closed between exits 18 and 19.

According to state police, injuries are reported. Authorities did not release details about the extent of the injuries.

There's no word on how long the highway will be closed for. Drivers are urged to expect delays in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.