Glastonbury

Crash Closes Part of Route 2 West in Glastonbury

NBC Universal, Inc.

A crash has closed part of Route 2 west in Glastonbury on Monday morning.

The right lane of the highway is closed between exits 13 and 11.

Multiple police cars are also off of the exit 11 off ramp.

There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities have not said if anyone is injured.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Glastonbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us