Crash Closes Part of Route 2 West in Glastonbury

A crash has closed part of Route 2 west in Glastonbury on Monday morning.

The right lane of the highway is closed between exits 13 and 11.

Multiple police cars are also off of the exit 11 off ramp.

There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

Authorities have not said if anyone is injured.