A crash has closed part of Route 79 in Durham on Saturday.

Troopers were called to 317 Madison Road, also known as Route 79, around 8 a.m. after getting a report of a crash.

State police said two cars were involved in the crash and injuries have been reported. The extent of the injuries is unclear at this time.

Madison Road is closed while police investigate the crash. There is no estimate for when it will reopen.