Road closures are in place after a crash Sunday evening in Glastonbury.

According to Glastonbury Police, the crash happened on Hebron Avenue around 7 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Injuries were reported. However, the extent of those injuries are not yet known.

The crash has shut down Route 94 at the Route 2 East on ramp. the Route 2 East on ramp, and the eastbound side of Hebron Avenue at Sycamore Street.