Crash Closes Road in Southington

A crash has closed a road in Southington on Tuesday morning.

Police said the upper portion of Shuttle Meadow Road is closed at the intersection with North Shuttle Street/Longbottom Road after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

At this time, there is no access to North Shuttle Street and Longbottom Road.

Anyone who lives on the upper portion of Shuttle Meadow Road, Hawk's Nest Drive and Ledge Road should access their homes from Woodford Avenue in Plainville.

Residents who are looking to access Crescent Lake should take Woodford Avenue to Ledge Road in Plainville.

There is no estimate for when the area will reopen.