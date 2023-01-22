new haven

Crash Closes Route 15 North in New Haven

NBC Connecticut

A crash has closed Route 15 north in New Haven on Sunday afternoon.

State police said the highway is closed at exit 59.

According to the state Dept. of Transportation, multiple vehicles are involved in the crash.

Anyone in the area is urged to use alternate routes and should plan for traffic delays.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

At this time, there is more than 2 miles of congestion in the area.

There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

Authorities have not released details about the crash or said if anyone is injured.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us