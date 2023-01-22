Crash Closes Route 15 North in New Haven

A crash has closed Route 15 north in New Haven on Sunday afternoon.

State police said the highway is closed at exit 59.

According to the state Dept. of Transportation, multiple vehicles are involved in the crash.

Anyone in the area is urged to use alternate routes and should plan for traffic delays.

At this time, there is more than 2 miles of congestion in the area.

There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

Authorities have not released details about the crash or said if anyone is injured.