Crash closes Route 190 in Enfield

By Cailyn Blonstein

A crash has closed a portion of Route 190 in Enfield on Tuesday morning.

Police said there is a crash at the intersection of Route 190 and North Maple Street.

Route 190, also known as Hazard Road, is currently closed between Elm Street and School Street.

There is no estimate for the duration of the closure.

Anyone in the area is asked to take alternate routes.

It's unclear if anyone is injured in the crash.

