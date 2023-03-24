Enfield

Serious Injuries Reported in Crash on Route 190 Bridge Between Suffield, Enfield

The bridge will be closed for a while.

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person has serious injuries after a head-on crash on the Route 190 Bridge between Suffield and Enfield early Friday morning and the bridge will be closed for a while.

Suffield police said a tractor-trailer and a work van collided, head on, around 12:08 a.m. and the truck and part of the road were on fire.

Firefighters from Enfield and Suffield extricated the driver from the work van, who sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The truck driver was able to get out of the truck and had minor injuries, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called because of the fire and a fuel spill, police said.

The state Department of Transportation was called to check the condition of the road and the state police traffic services unit responded to inspect the tractor-trailer.

Suffield police said Route 159 will be open to northbound and southbound traffic, but the bridge will be closed, and drivers should find alternate routes into Enfield.

Local

connecticut weather 1 hour ago

Sun, Clouds Friday; Wintry Mix, Rain Saturday

meriden 3 hours ago

Meriden Man Overcomes Disability Through Art

Route 190 is closed at the Route 5 exit, or Franklin Street, in Enfield and at Route 159 in Suffield.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Enfieldsuffield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us