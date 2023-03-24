Serious Injuries Reported in Crash on Route 190 Bridge Between Suffield, Enfield

One person has serious injuries after a head-on crash on the Route 190 Bridge between Suffield and Enfield early Friday morning and the bridge will be closed for a while.

Suffield police said a tractor-trailer and a work van collided, head on, around 12:08 a.m. and the truck and part of the road were on fire.

Firefighters from Enfield and Suffield extricated the driver from the work van, who sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The truck driver was able to get out of the truck and had minor injuries, police said.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called because of the fire and a fuel spill, police said.

The state Department of Transportation was called to check the condition of the road and the state police traffic services unit responded to inspect the tractor-trailer.

Suffield police said Route 159 will be open to northbound and southbound traffic, but the bridge will be closed, and drivers should find alternate routes into Enfield.

Route 190 is closed at the Route 5 exit, or Franklin Street, in Enfield and at Route 159 in Suffield.