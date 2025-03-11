Crash closes Route 197 in Woodstock for extended period

A crash has closed Route 197 in Woodstock on Tuesday morning and the closure is expected to be for an extended period.
Firefighters are at the scene of the crash in the 1500 block of Route 197.
The road is closed between Old Turnpike Road and Route 198.
Fire officials said the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Anyone in the area is urged to use alternate routes.
