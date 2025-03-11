Woodstock

Crash closes Route 197 in Woodstock for extended period

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A crash has closed Route 197 in Woodstock on Tuesday morning and the closure is expected to be for an extended period.

Firefighters are at the scene of the crash in the 1500 block of Route 197.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The road is closed between Old Turnpike Road and Route 198.

Fire officials said the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Anyone in the area is urged to use alternate routes.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Woodstock
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us