A crash has closed part of Route 6 in Bristol on Sunday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m.

It has closed Route 6, also known as North Street, at Federal Street eastbound to Burlington Avenue.

Anyone in the area should expect delays.

Police tape can be seen blocking the intersection and at least two cars appear to be involved in the crash.

There's no word on if anyone was injured.

Authorities have not said when the area will reopen.