A crash has closed Route 74 in Tolland.

Route 74, or Tolland Stage Road, is closed between Evergreen Avenue and Skungamaug Road for a serious crash, according to Tolland Alert, and they are urging people to avoid the area.

MVA ALERT: Route 74 (Tolland Stage Road) is currently closed between Evergreen and Skungamaug for a serious MVA. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/9Fn94hTOg7 — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) May 31, 2021

CT Travel Smart says the crash was reported just after 6 a.m. and one vehicle is involved.