Naugatuck

Crash Closes Route 8 South in Naugatuck

Route 8 in Naugatuck
Connecticut Department of Transportation

Route 8 South is closed in Naugatuck after a crash. State police Tweeted that the road is closed at exit 26.

CT Travel Smart says a dump truck crashed.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

Naugatuckroute 8
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us