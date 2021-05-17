Naugatuck Crash Closes Route 8 South in Naugatuck Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago Connecticut Department of Transportation Route 8 South is closed in Naugatuck after a crash. State police Tweeted that the road is closed at exit 26. CT Travel Smart says a dump truck crashed. Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather. Traffic Alert: Rte 8 S/B at Exit 26 closed due to a crash. Plan your commute accordingly.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 17, 2021 This article tagged under: Naugatuckroute 8