A crash has closed Route 82 in Salem on Tuesday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 82 is closed between Harris Road and Route 354.

According to state police, a vehicle hit a pole and the pole snapped. It will need to be replaced.

There is no estimate for how long the road will be closed for.

It's unclear if anyone is injured in the crash.