Route 9 reopens after rollover crash

A crash closed Route 9 South in New Britain Thursday afternoon.

The crash involved an overturned vehicle and happened between Exits 37a and 36 around 2:40 p.m., according to state police.

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury, state police said.

#cttraffic Route 9 southbound at exit 37A to Route 72 west is currently closed for a rollover accident. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 3, 2023

