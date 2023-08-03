Route 9 reopens after rollover crash

A crash closed Route 9 South in New Britain Thursday afternoon.
The crash involved an overturned vehicle and happened between Exits 37a and 36 around 2:40 p.m., according to state police.
One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury, state police said.
