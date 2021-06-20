2 Transported to Hospital After Car Overturns on Route 9 in New Britain

Two people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle overturned on Route 9 south in New Britain Sunday afternoon, state police said.

State police said Troop H responded to the crash at approximately 3:10 p.m. in the area of exit 25.

Officials said injuries were sustained, but the extent is unknown at this time.

The southbound side of the highway remained closed for approximately an hour while crews towed two cars involved in the crash from the scene. The road has since reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.