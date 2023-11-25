Crash closes Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield

A crash has closed a section of the Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield on Saturday. This marks the second crash on the Silas Deane Highway in one day.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said two vehicles are involved in the crash.

Route 99 is currently closed between Mill Street and Executive Square. There's no word on when the area will reopen.

It's unclear if anyone is injured.

This crash is the second one on the Silas Deane Highway in the same day.

A car crashed into a garbage truck in the 1100 block of the Silas Deane Highway around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. One person has life-threatening injuries and another person was taken to the hospital after that crash.