A crash has closed South Main Street in West Hartford in both directions on Wednesday morning.

Police said the street is closed at Boswell Road.

According to investigators, a southbound vehicle collided with a utility pole and wires are across the road.

Detours are in place at this time.

Officers called the crash minor, but did not say if anyone was injured.