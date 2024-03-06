Crash sends ‘pawrents' to the hospital. Firefighter makes sure puppy is in good hands

An unfortunate accident in Westport had a silver lining when a firefighter jumped in to care for a puppy whose parents were injured in a crash.

The Westport Fire Department said they were called to a motor vehicle crash on the Merritt Parkway late Wednesday afternoon.

Little Pip was left all alone when both of his "pawents" were taken to the hospital with injuries.

That's when a local firefighter stepped in to care for him by temporarily giving him some needed love and comfort.

Pip has since been reunited with his family, but not before cuddling up with his new firefighter friend.

He is now headed back home to New York City.