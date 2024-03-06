westport

Crash sends ‘pawrents' to the hospital. Firefighter makes sure puppy is in good hands

By Angela Fortuna

Westport Fire Department

An unfortunate accident in Westport had a silver lining when a firefighter jumped in to care for a puppy whose parents were injured in a crash.

The Westport Fire Department said they were called to a motor vehicle crash on the Merritt Parkway late Wednesday afternoon.

Little Pip was left all alone when both of his "pawents" were taken to the hospital with injuries.

That's when a local firefighter stepped in to care for him by temporarily giving him some needed love and comfort.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Pip has since been reunited with his family, but not before cuddling up with his new firefighter friend.

He is now headed back home to New York City.

This article tagged under:

westport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us