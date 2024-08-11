Hartford

Crash in Hartford leaves 1 driver dead

One person has died after a crash in Hartford on Sunday morning.

Police said it happened at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Adelaide Street around 6:11 am.

According to police, the female driver of the Jeep, which rolled over, was unresponsive. She was extricated by firefighters and was transported to the hospital. She later died of her injuries.

Police have identified the woman as 23-year-old Tonyque Davis, of Portland, Connecticut.

Investigators said the other vehicle involved in the crash was a minivan, however, the driver and occupants fled the scene before emergency personnel arrived.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.

