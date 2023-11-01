Crash in Norwich between school bus and animal van results in serious injury

A person was seriously hurt and two others were hospitalized after a crash involving a school bus and van transporting animals in Norwich.

The fire department was called to the crash at the intersection of Mohegan Park Road and Hunters Road on Wednesday morning.

No children were on the school bus during the accident, but three adults were taken to the hospital. One of them suffered a serious head injury, according to the fire department.

The van driver had a police K-9 in the back during the crash, but both the dog and driver weren't hurt.

The driver was trapped in their seat for a while, but firefighters said they were able to rescue them.

The area of the crash was closed for 45 minutes while firefighters worked on the incident, according to officials.

Police are investigating the crash.