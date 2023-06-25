Crash in Orange sends 5 to the hospital, driver charged with DUI

A Bridgeport man was taken into custody Sunday in connection with a crash in Orange that left five people injured.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. at the corner of Derby Avenue and Racebrook Road.

Police say a Honda Civic was traveling along Derby Avenue when it blew through a red light and collided with a Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling up Racebrook Road.

A 22-year-old passenger in the Civic was hanging out the sun roof when the crash occurred and was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The other two passengers in the Civic, along with two people that were in the pickup, had to be taken to the hospital as well to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Civic, 19-year-old Jeremie Rodriguez of Bridgeport, was arrested and charged with DUI, along with several traffic violations.

Rodriguez was issued a $5,000 bond and is due to be arraigned in Derby Superior Court Monday.

Any witnesses to the crash that haven't spoken with police yet are asked to call Orange Police Officer Tony Colon at 203-891-2130.