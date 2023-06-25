Orange

Crash in Orange sends 5 to the hospital, driver charged with DUI

By Andrew Masse

Orange Police Department

A Bridgeport man was taken into custody Sunday in connection with a crash in Orange that left five people injured.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. at the corner of Derby Avenue and Racebrook Road.

Police say a Honda Civic was traveling along Derby Avenue when it blew through a red light and collided with a Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling up Racebrook Road.

A 22-year-old passenger in the Civic was hanging out the sun roof when the crash occurred and was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The other two passengers in the Civic, along with two people that were in the pickup, had to be taken to the hospital as well to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Civic, 19-year-old Jeremie Rodriguez of Bridgeport, was arrested and charged with DUI, along with several traffic violations.

Rodriguez was issued a $5,000 bond and is due to be arraigned in Derby Superior Court Monday.

Local

Middletown 2 hours ago

Two firefighters injured quelling 3-alarm Middletown fire

WOODSTOCK 3 hours ago

Bacteria concerns prompt closure of Woodstock beach

Any witnesses to the crash that haven't spoken with police yet are asked to call Orange Police Officer Tony Colon at 203-891-2130.

This article tagged under:

Orangecrashdui
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us