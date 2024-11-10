Waterbury

Crash in Waterbury leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

Waterbury police cruiser
A crash in Waterbury early Sunday morning has left one man dead and another man in critical condition.

Officers responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Baldwin Street and Lounsbury Street around 2:15 a.m.

Police said the 22-year-old male driver of one vehicle and the 32-year-old male driver of the other vehicle were both transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

According to investigators, the 22-year-old, later identified as Jayden Gonzalez, of Waterbury, died of his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The 32-year-old from Waterbury remains hospitalized and is reportedly in critical, but stable condition.

During the crash, two unoccupied, parked vehicles were also hit and damaged.

The crash remains under investigation.

