Crash in West Haven kills passenger, seriously injures police officer, driver

The passenger in a vehicle that hit a police cruiser on an icy road in West Haven early Monday morning has died and the police officer as well as the driver who hit the cruiser have serious injuries, police said.

A Hyundai Elantra that was operating at a high speed lost control on Derby Avenue, went off the road, spun sideways in the parking lot of the Citgo gas station and hit a parked police cruiser around 2:20 a.m., according to police.

The police officer suffered a serious head injury and the driver and passenger of the Hyundai both suffered serious injuries, police said.

They were all taken to local hospitals and the passenger died from his injuries, according to police.

They said the injured police officer and the driver of the Hyundai are expected to recover from their injuries.

The West Haven Major Accident Squad is investigating.