Crash Injures Several People, Causes 2 Vehicle Fires on Route 15N on Hamden/North Haven Line

A crash has injured several people and caused two vehicle fires on Route 15 north on the Hamden/North Haven town line on Saturday and the area is closed at this time.

North Haven fire officials said the serious crash is on Route 15 north between exits 62 and 63.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Two vehicles are on fire with nine patients resulting in five ambulances being called to the scene, they added. Authorities have not released the extent of any injuries.

At this time, Route 15 north is closed in the area.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the northbound side of the highway between exits 61 and 62 in Hamden is also closed. It's unclear when the area may reopen.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.