Minor injuries after van and truck collide on I-95 South in Milford: police

A van and a tractor-trailer collided on Interstate 95 South in Milford on Wednesday morning and the van was under part of the truck. State police said there were minor injuries.

The I-95 South exit 39B off-ramp was closed and the right and center lanes of the highway were closed between exits 39B and 39A. Everything has reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.