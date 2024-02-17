Crash into Bridgeport business causes structural damage: police

A vehicle hit the front of a business in Bridgeport and caused structural damage on Saturday.
At 11:53 a.m. emergency services responded to an incident where a vehicle crashed into the front of Liscio's Meatland, resulting in structural damage, according to the fire department.
The extent of the damage is unknown, and no serious injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
