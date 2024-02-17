Bridgeport

Crash into Bridgeport business causes structural damage: police

By Lia Holmes

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A vehicle hit the front of a business in Bridgeport and caused structural damage on Saturday.

At 11:53 a.m. emergency services responded to an incident where a vehicle crashed into the front of Liscio's Meatland, resulting in structural damage, according to the fire department.

The extent of the damage is unknown, and no serious injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

