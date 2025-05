A vehicle hit a building in Pomfret on Thursday morning and police said minor injuries are reported.

State police said troopers responded to the intersection of Mashamoquet Road and Hampton Road just before 7 a.m.

A photo from the scene shows heavy damage.

No additional information was immediately available.