Crash Investigation Closes Route 8 South, Part of Route 8 North in Torrington

A crash investigation has closed Route 8 south and part of Route 8 north in Torrington on Wednesday.

State police said Route 8 south is closed at exit 46 due to a crash. The left lane of Route 8 northbound is also closed for the investigation.

Authorities have not released details about the crash or said if anyone is injured.

CT Travel Smart says the crash involves one vehicle.

There is no word on when the area will reopen. Anyone in the area is asked to seek alternate routes and should plan for traffic delays.