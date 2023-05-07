Crash Involving a Car, 2 Motorcycles Closes I-95 North in Stamford

A crash involving a car and two motorcycles has closed the northbound side of Interstate 95 in Stamford on Sunday afternoon.

State police were called to the collision between a car and two motorcycles on I-95 north near exit 6 around 2:45 p.m.

Possible serious injuries have been reported. It's unclear exactly how many people are injured.

The highway is closed between exits 6 and 7 for an investigation.

Investigators do not have an estimate for when the highway will reopen.

Anyone in the area is urged to find alternate routes and to plan for traffic delays.