Stamford

Crash Involving a Car, 2 Motorcycles Closes I-95 North in Stamford

CT DOT

A crash involving a car and two motorcycles has closed the northbound side of Interstate 95 in Stamford on Sunday afternoon.

State police were called to the collision between a car and two motorcycles on I-95 north near exit 6 around 2:45 p.m.

Possible serious injuries have been reported. It's unclear exactly how many people are injured.

The highway is closed between exits 6 and 7 for an investigation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators do not have an estimate for when the highway will reopen.

Anyone in the area is urged to find alternate routes and to plan for traffic delays.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Stamford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us