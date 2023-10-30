Orange

Crash involving a tractor-trailer closes both sides of Route 34 in Orange

A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed both sides of Route 34 in Orange on Monday morning.

At this time, Route 34 East and Route 34 West are both closed between Mapledale Road and Racebrook Road.

There is no estimate for how long the area will be closed.

State police said a tractor-trailer and another vehicle are involved in the crash.

It's unclear if anyone is injured.

