Crash involving a tractor-trailer closes both sides of Route 34 in Orange

A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed both sides of Route 34 in Orange on Monday morning.

At this time, Route 34 East and Route 34 West are both closed between Mapledale Road and Racebrook Road.

There is no estimate for how long the area will be closed.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

State police said a tractor-trailer and another vehicle are involved in the crash.

It's unclear if anyone is injured.