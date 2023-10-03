Pedestrian struck by tractor-trailer on I-84 East in Southington

Part of Interstate 84 East in Southington is closed on Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Troopers were notified about a collision involving a pedestrian and a tractor-trailer near exit 31 around 1:45 a.m.

According to state police, serious injuries have been reported.

The accident reconstruction team has been called to the scene and an investigation is underway.

The eastbound side of the highway was fully closed between exits 30 and 31 for hours on Tuesday morning. At this point, the right lane remains closed. There is no estimate for when the area will fully reopen.

Anyone traveling in the area is asked to talk alternate routes.