A crash involving a recreational vehicle has closed part of Interstate 95 in Orange on Wednesday.

The crash has closed all lanes of I-95 south in Orange between exits 41 and 40 except for one, according to the state Dept. of Transportation.

There is also congestion reported in the area between exits 43 and 40.

Experts expect the highway to fully reopen within an hour or less.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.